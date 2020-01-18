Xhaferi: Fight against corruption imperative for prosperity, democracy, rule of law

Skopje, 17 January 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi on Friday encouraged the President and the members of the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption to continue their uncompromising fight against corruption, which, he highlighted, is a prerequisite for creating a prosperous, democratic, and lawful state.

This was Xhaferi’s response after SCPC President Biljana Ivanovska presented him with the National Strategy for the Prevention of Corruption and Conflicts of Interest (2020-24) together with an Action Plan for its implementation.

According to the official press release, Parliament will discuss the National Strategy as soon as the conditions outlined in the Rules of Procedure are met. mr/