Xhaferi congratulates the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God holiday

Skopje, 28 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi sent a note of congratulations Friday on the great Christian holiday, the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God, to all Orthodox believers in North Macedonia.

“I wish you good health, peace of mind and joy in the homes and peace between you and your loved ones. In recent months, we have faced all the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and we must all reach for greater inner strength and endurance to adjust to our new normal. Faith helps to easier overcome difficult moments. We should cherish all the positive values that all religions and religious holidays like this holiday teach us that carry the message of humanity and understanding,” Xhaferi said in the note.