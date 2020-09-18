Xhaferi-Cakaj: EU accession our common strategic objective

Skopje, 18 September 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met Friday with Albanian Foreign Minister Gent Cakaj, discussing the countries’ EU accession and the efforts for the formal start of negotiations by the year-end.

Speaker Xhaferi briefed FM Cakaj on the Parliament’s activities, including law amendments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the European agenda, his Office said in a press release.

Xhaferi welcomed the joint initiative for the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on simplification of border procedures for passengers and vehicles at the Kjafasan border crossing, expressing support for all projects within the IPA II cross-border cooperation programme, such as the construction of road, energy and railway infrastructure along Corridor VIII.

FM Cakaj congratulated Xhaferi on his re-election to the Speaker’s post and highlighted Albania’s preparedness for further enhancement of bilateral cooperation.

Interlocutors also exchanged opinions on regional cooperation that is key for the area’s European perspective and stability, reads the press release.