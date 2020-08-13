Xhaferi announces session for election of Parliament Speaker on Thursday

Skopje, 12 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament chairman Talat Xhaferi has instructed staff to make the necessary preparations for continuation of the constitutive session on Thursday, including the election of a Speaker.

Xhaferi says the fact that President Stevo Pendarovski will give the Government mandate to Zoran Zaev means that the SDSM leader has already secured the parliamentary majority.

“I learned from media reports that Pendarovski will give Zaev the Government mandate, which means, according to the Constitution, that Zaev has secured the parliamentary majority and is prepared for the election of a Speaker, this officially completing the Parliament’s constitutive session. Therefore, I instructed the parliamentary staff to make the necessary preparations for the continuation of the session for tomorrow,” Xhaferi told TV24.

He has already informed party whips on the session preparations.