Xhaferi: 44 former MPs apply for allowance after end of office

Skopje, 11 September 2020 (MIA) – Forty-four former MPs have applied for allowance after end of office, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said on Friday.

Speaker Xhaferi told a press briefing that the session on election of vice-speakers would be scheduled once he receives a formal proposal from MP groups.

The Parliament is working on alternative options for online plenary and committee sessions, but this would require 2-3 months. For the time being, the sessions will take place in the Dome Hall and votes will be counted manually.