Xavi says dream Barcelona job offer came too soon

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez says he turned down the opportunity to coach the club because it came too soon in his career.

Barcelona sacked Ernesto Valverde on Monday and appointed Quique Setien, but first offered the position to Al Sadd coach Xavi.

“Yes, I received an offer from Barcelona when (sporting director) Eric Abidal and (CEO) Oscar Grau were here but I didn’t accept it, mainly because it’s too soon to coach Barcelona,” said Xavi.

“But let nobody doubt that it’s my dream in the future to coach Barca.”

Xavi has a contract with Al Sadd until 2020, while Setien signed on at Barcelona until 2022, although the club have the option to part ways with the former Real Betis coach in 2021 after scheduled elections.

“I love Setien, his way way of working, and I hope he has success with Barcelona,” added Xavi.