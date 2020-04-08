WTO fears 32-per-cent fall in global trade this year due to pandemic

The World Trade Organization (WTO) fears global trade could drop between 13 and 32 per cent this year as a result of restrictions put in place to help quell the coronavirus pandemic.

The two figures represent the most optimistic and most pessimistic scenarios, the WTO said in Geneva on Wednesday.

“The unavoidable declines in trade and output will have painful consequences for households and businesses, on top of the human suffering caused by the disease itself,” WTO director-general Roberto Azevedo said.

Policymakers “must start planning for the aftermath of the pandemic,” Azevedo said, adding that, although the numbers are “ugly,” a quick recovery is possible.

“And if countries work together, we will see a much faster recovery than if each country acts alone,” he said.

The most optimistic scenario assumes that the economy can recover in the second half of 2020.

That would mean that investment and consumption would rise quickly, Azevado said. Should the pandemic be brought under control this year, most regions could expect rebounded growth of more than 20 per cent next year. But uncertainty around the pandemic’s economic impact is “unprecedented,” he said.