Writers’ Association announces winners of 2019 awards

Jovan Strezovski, Pande Manojlov, Zoran Pejkovski and Katica Kjulavkova are the winners of the annual awards for best literary works in of the Writers' Association of Macedonia.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 6 February 2020 17:01
