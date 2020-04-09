World track and field championships pushed back a year to 2022

Los Angeles, 9 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The next world track and field championships, which were scheduled to be held in 2021 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, have been pushed back a year to accommodate the postponement and rescheduled dates of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The new dates for the track and field world championships are July 15-24 of 2022.

The Tokyo Games, postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held July 23-August 8, 2021.

World Athletics, formerly known as the International Association of Athletics Federations, announced the change in its competition dates on Wednesday. The original dates were August 6-15, 2021.

The reconfigured schedule will create a series of elite track and field competitions in the summer of 2022. In addition to the world championships, the Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, England, and the European championships will be held in Munich, Germany.

“This will be a bonanza for athletics fans around the world,” Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, said in a statement. “They will be treated to six weeks of absolutely first-class athletics.”