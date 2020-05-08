World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day to be observed in Skopje

Skopje, 8 May 2020 (MIA) – Red Cross-Skopje and its municipal branches are set to observe Friday World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2020.

The organization will donate essential items to the the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, including linens, blankets, pillows and towels.

The donation, Red Cross-Skopje said in a press release, was provided by the Coca-Cola Foundation and Pivara Skopje.

Red Cross volunteers are also set to distribute Friday 500 face masks to citizens in Skopje.

“Red Cross and Red Crescent employees and over 13 million volunteers help each year over 160 million people worldwide. Our work is based on seven fundamental principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality,” the press release reads.

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is an annual celebration of the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. It’s observed every year on May 8, the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, who was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross. World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is celebrated every year through different activities aimed to promote the importance of the organization.