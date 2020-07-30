World No. 1 Ash Barty pulls out of US Open over Covid-19 concerns

The women’s world number 1 tennis champion Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from the US Open, which is set to commence in New York in late August, due to coronavirus concerns.

The 24-year-old Australian told Australian Associated Press (AAP) in a statement on Thursday that she is not comfortable travelling during the pandemic.

“My team and I have decided that we won’t be travelling to the US and Western and Southern Open and the US Open this year,” Barty said in the statement.

“I love both events so it was a difficult decision but there are still significant risks involved due to COVID-19 and I don’t feel comfortable putting my team and I in that position.”

Barty is the biggest name so far to pull out of the grand slam, which is planned to go ahead behind closed doors from August 31 to September 13.

The singles champ said she is still deciding on whether she will compete in the European tournaments taking place late September-October.

“I will make my decision on the French Open and the surrounding WTA European tournaments in the coming weeks,” Barty said.

Several other high-profile tennis players have expressed concerns over travelling to the United States – the country worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

This week world number 2 Simona Halep pulled out of the forthcoming Palermo Open in Italy due to quarantine rules, but also cited her “anxieties around international air travel at this time.”

The Romanian is also expected not to take part in the US Open.