World marks Victory Day

Skopje, 9 May 2020 (MIA) – The world marks on Saturday the Victory over Fascism Day.

The unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany signed on May 9, 1945, marked the official end of World War II.

The German surrender was signed in the then fallen Berlin, shortly after midnight, on May 9. Field Marshal Wilhelm Keitel, Colonel-General Hans-Jürgen Stumpff and General-Admiral Hans Georg von Friedeburg signed the surrender on behalf of the German High Command. Soviet Marshal Georgy Zhukov signed the document on behalf of the Supreme High Command of the Red Army and British Air Marshal Arthur W. Tedder as deputy of the Supreme Commander Allied Expeditionary Force.

The end of World War II in Asia took place on September 2, 1945, when Japan surrendered after the first atomic bombs were dropped over the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

In World War II, Macedonia fought on the side of the anti-fascist coalition. According to historians, 33,000 people lost their lives in Macedonia in the fight against fascism, including over 7,000 Macedonian Jews who were deported to the Treblinka concentration camp.

The world’s main military parade commemorating Victory Day takes place on Moscow’s Red Square. This year, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s Air Force will only stage an air show, with jets and helicopters flying over the capital.