World Day for Safety and Health at Work focuses on COVID-19 pandemic

Skopje, 28 April 2020 (MIA) – The World Day for Safety and Health at Work focuses on addressing the outbreak of infectious diseases at work, specifically the COVID-19 pandemic. Protecting the health of workers and the population is main priority in this period.

The theme of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work this year is ‘Stop the pandemic: Ensuring Safety and Health at Work’ that highlights the occupational safety and health (OSH) risks arising from the spread of COVID-19.

“Now, more than ever, it is of great significance to keep in mind the importance and role of taking occupational safety and health measures and to constantly raise awareness of the need for appropriate preventive measures, procedures and practices towards greater safety in the workplace and protection of workers’ health,” Ministry of Labour and Social Policy said in a press release.

The entire population is affected in various ways by the health crisis and the necessary measures taken to prevent the spread of the infection, but that there are still categories of employees who are more at risk such as working in health sector, markets, police, inspectors, the reads the press release.

More information can be found on the ILO’s website https://www.ilo.org/global/topics/safety-and-health-at-work/events-training/events-meetings/world-day-safety-health-at-work/WCMS_739669/lang–en/index.htm.