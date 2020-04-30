World Bank pledges EUR 140 million to support North Macedonia’s response to COVID-19

Skopje, 30 April 2020 (MIA) – The World Bank’s assistance to North Macedonia aimed at mitigating the impact of COVID-19 crisis will amount to about EUR 140 million. A share of the funds will be used for new fast-track project in the amount of EUR 90 million and the rest of EUR 50 million are intended for the measure for financial support of MKD 14,500 per employee for employers and self-employed persons.

This was discussed during the virtual 2020 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group at the meeting between Vice President of the WB Group for Europe and Central Asia Cyril Miller and Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, Governor of the National Bank Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska and Finance Minister Nina Angelovska, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release.

Anna Bjerde, incoming regional Vice President of the World Bank Europe and Central Asia, who is to replace the outgoing Cyril Miller on May 1, also took part in the meeting.

The impact of the global coronavirus crisis on the Macedonian economy were presented in detail as well as economic measures to cope with the shock of the pandemic were discussed. The World Bank assessed the measures taken by the government and the National Bank as positive, timely and targeted.

Special emphasis was placed on the stability of the financial system, whereat it was underlined that this must continue to be a priority. They discussed about the activities and measures of the National Bank regarding the stability of the banking system, which is crucial for maintaining and strengthening the overall financial stability. The measures taken so far are an additional guarantee that stability will be maintained, and it is especially important that the system has the capacity to deal with the shock, which is due to the prudential regulations, largely harmonized with European standards.

The World Bank’s financial assistance in the amount of EUR 50 million is intended for the measure for financial support of MKD 14,500 per employee for payment of wages in April and May. The applications for this measure can be submitted from the beginning of May. The World Bank also provided advisory opinions and the recommendations based on technical analysis, experiences from previous major crises, but also opinions collected through consultations with the private sector, including in North Macedonia, were incorporated in the main framework adopted by the government.

The new COVID-19 fast-track project in the amount of EUR 90 million is consisted of two components. The first component Emergency COVID-19 Response is to provide immediate support to North Macedonia to limit the local transmission of COVID-19 through containment strategies. It would support enhancement of case detection capacities through the provision of technical expertise, laboratory equipment and systems to ensure prompt case finding and contact tracing, consistent with WHO guidelines in the Strategic Response Plan as well as funding the health insurance contribution for vulnerable groups. The second component refers to household support to enable social distancing and will finance temporary income support to eligible individuals and households to enable them to comply with the social distancing measures the government has introduced to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The component will be financing of cash transfers to vulnerable households adversely affected by the economic consequences of COVID-19. Additionally, it will finance the temporary unemployment insurance support through the provision of a cash benefit for those who have lost their jobs due to the crisis.

At the meeting, participants reviewed the projections from the last Regional Economic Report of the World Bank, according to which the economies of the Western Balkans are expected to slowdown between -3% and -5.6%. According to the World Bank, North Macedonia will have the lowest economic slowdown between -1.4% and -3.2%, Finance Ministry said in a press release.