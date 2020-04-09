World Bank is finalizing program totaling EUR 140 million to help North Macedonia

Skopje, 9 April 2020 (MIA) – The World Bank is finalizing a program of activities to help North Macedonia manage and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Collectively, these programs are expected to amount to about EUR 140 million, the World Bank says in its latest report.

“The program also includes a new fast-track project to respond to urgent health sector priorities and protect the incomes of households, and a restructuring of already approved projects to mobilize funds in support of SMEs,” reads the World Bank report.