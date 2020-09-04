Working parents of pre-school children exempted from work: minister

Skopje, 4 September 2020 (MIA) – At the moment, the decision allowing parents of pre-school children under 6 to be exempted from work is still valid. Parents of children aged 6-10, who were allowed to care for their children at home since the start of the pandemic, should go back to work under the July 8 decision of the government.

“Any future decisions depending on new developments will be made in coordination between the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy and the Ministry of Education with the Ministry of Health having the final say,” Labor Minister Jagoda Sahpaska said Friday.

People with chronic illnesses and women on maternity leave have been also exempted from work under a government decree.

Speaking at a news conference, Sahpaska said a total of 29,000 children were enrolled in kindergartens before the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the health safety protocols for kindergartens adopted ahead of their reopening next week, 19,000 children can be admitted.

Priority, she stated, will be given to single parents and those parents who must work in an office to enroll their children in kindergartens.