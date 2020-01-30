0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Working group on PPO law to meet MP groups on Friday

Justice Minister Renata Deskoska has announced a meeting of the working group on the draft-law on the public prosecutor's office with representatives of MP groups for Friday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 30 January 2020 10:10
