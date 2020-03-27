Workers are needed even after crisis ends & should think twice before signing anything

Skopje, 27 March 2020 (MIA) — Now that the coronavirus crisis has led to the partial or full closure of factories nationwide, coupled with shuttered restaurants and hotels, thousands of jobs are under threat, experts tell MIA.

Some companies have come up with ways to keep their employees paid, but some workers have been dismissed without even being aware of it, according to labor rights activists.

Economists, meanwhile, recommend the government bail out these industries as soon as possible. Keeping workers on their payrolls, they say, is the key to bringing businesses back to normal after the coronacrisis ends.

The global shutdown of the car industry has reflected on some of our manufacturing plants, and Foreign Investors Council member companies have temporarily closed their operations.

Despite the unfavorable circumstances and severe financial consequences, they do want to keep their workers, according to Economic Chamber of Macedonia managing board member Zoran Jovanovski.

“The Economic Chamber of Macedonia’s Foreign Investor Council is taking steps and efforts not to lay off workers,” Jovanovski says. “Council members are currently making plans on how to do it, putting their employees’ job security first.

“Some companies will use this lull in manufacturing to train their employees or give them the option to use their leftover paid vacation days from last year, or a few days from this year’s vacation, or make them take a forced vacation. These are encouraging steps, in light of the situation.”

At the same time, Glasen tekstilec [Loud Textile Worker] NGO’s Kristina Ampeva urges workers to think twice before signing any blank sheets of paper or agreeing to accept any pink slips.

First cases of this occurred at some foreign companies, according to Ampeva, as well as in some textile factories. These tricks—workers being forced into signing termination agreements—will leave employees without any legal help while employers continue to receive support by the government as part of its coronacrisis relief package.

The government should have the Employment Service Agency deliver a list of the exact number of employees in the real sector. If any company’s numbers don’t add up, it should be disqualified from state support, she says.

The State Labor Inspectorate has also received complaints from women who found out they had been dismissed without even knowing about it — until their family doctor told them they had no health insurance.

“Most of these workers kept going to work, and when they went to the doctor, they realized they had no health insurance anymore and that they had actually been dismissed a long time ago.”

“People suffering the most are mothers of children under ten, and people who are chronically ill. We have several such examples in Shtip,” Ampeva adds.

Previously, the hospitality sector—which was dealt the biggest blow by this crisis—said that 29,000 jobs were in jeopardy after most bars, restaurants, and hotels closed their doors following official orders to protect people from the virus.

According to Martin Angelovski from the national Hospitality Group, the government needs to notify these businesses if it’s planning to bail them out.

“If there isn’t any such support to sustain them,” Angelovski notes, “the government should let them know about its decision as soon as possible so workers who are left jobless at the end of this month can apply to other programs to ensure their livelihood.”

The hospitality sector is requesting the state subsidize minimum wages during the public health emergency; postpone tax deadlines; freeze interest rates and payments on loans, and offer credit at a subsidized interest rate.

The economic research institute Finance Think, as well, has offered some suggestions to the government on how to rescue companies’ payrolls.

“Our package of measures bolsters the payrolls of businesses outside of the manufacturing industry […] who are experiencing a dramatic drop in profits,” a source from Finance Think told MIA.

“Great Britain and Denmark, for example, are subsidizing 80 percent and 75 percent, respectively, of workers’ wages. The companies are responsible for paying the remainder, with the support of zero-interest-rate or subsidized loans.”

No matter how much we focus on protecting jobs, however, Finance Think predicts a number of people will be laid off.

To implement the institute’s proposals making sure these jobless people are protected, officials should update the Law on Employment and Unemployment Insurance.

This, according to the institute, will make it possible for anyone who loses their job due to the coronacrisis to be eligible for at least six or nine months’ compensation. mr/