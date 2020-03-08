0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

‘Wizz Air’ suspends flights to Milan, Treviso and Bergamo until April 3

Low-cost airline "Wizz Air" has suspended flights from Skopje and Ohrid to Milan, Treviso and Bergamo due to the quarantine imposed in northern Italy to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 8 March 2020 15:24
Back to top button
Close
Close