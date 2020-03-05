0_Web_Top storiesCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Witnesses testify in ‘Titanic’ case trial

Six people who were members of the VMRO-DPMNE political party in 2011, testified Thursday in the trial over the 'Titanic' case which focuses on election irregularities during the 2013 local elections.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 5 March 2020 14:50
Back to top button
Close
Close