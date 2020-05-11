Witness testimonies prove VMRO-DPMNE organized protests for united Macedonia: prosecutor

Skopje, 11 May 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and Antonio Kochkov are set to testify May 13, in the trial against the organizers of the Parliament storming on April 27, 2017.

Ex-speaker Trajko Veljanoski, former ministers Mile Janakieski and Spiro Ristovski, and former Administration for Security and Counterintelligence director Vladimir Atanasovski are charged in the trial with terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order and security.

Mihail Mladenovski and official in charge of voting in Parliament Sashko Kocevski took the witness stand at the Skopje-based Criminal Court during Monday’s hearing.

After the hearing, prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska told reporters that Mladenovski’s testimony proved the involvement of a particular political party as well as of the Administration for Security and Counterintelligence in the event.

Two things, she added, could be concluded from Kocevski’s testimony.

“First, that protests part of the ‘For United Macedonia’ initiative were organized by the VMRO-DPMNE political party and second, that Trajko Veljanovski could have, at any moment, turned off the Parliament floor screen when MP Zekirija Ibrahimi started singing the Albanian anthem,” Ruskovska underlined.

Elenko Milanov, attorney for three of the defendants, said it’s strange that Kocevski, a pedagogist by training, has been asked to interpret Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

“It’s strange that the second witness, a pedagogist by training, has been asked to interpret the Rules of Procedure. The witness did not prove that the speaker could have turned off the screen, because Parliament speakers did not have this competency prior to the 2017 event,” Milanov said.