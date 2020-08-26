Wisconsin to deploy more national guard as Trump touts law and order

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that additional National Guard members would be deployed in Kenosha, Wisconsin to quell the unrest that has erupted there after police shot a black man in the back over the weekend.

“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!” Trump added.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in a statement he had authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Kenosha County, but did not confirm Trump‘s claim that federal law enforcement would be deployed.

“The governor ordered into state active duty members of the Wisconsin National Guard deemed necessary to support to local law enforcement and first responders in Kenosha,” the statement said.

However, guard members may only “provide support to local law enforcement” and “protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions” the statement continued.

Two people were killed and another wounded overnight on Tuesday during a third night of protests in the city.

The unrest was sparked after a video circulated on social media showing two police shoot an unarmed 29-year-old named Jacob Blake on Sunday in the back.