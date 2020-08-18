Wire fence on border between Serbia and North Macedonia

Skopje, 18 August 2020 (MIA) – A wire fence is being set up on the border between Serbia and North Macedonia near Preshevo, to prevent possible massive illegal entries, Radio Free Europe (RFE) reports citing Preshevo’s local self-government.

Shqiprim Arifi, head of Preshevo municipality, has told (RFE) the construction of the wire fence was part of agreement with the EU.

“We believe the fence is an additional protection of the boundaries with the non-EU countries from an influx of refugees who might again come en masse through the Balkan route,” Arifi has said.

According to him, form such an aspect, the fence indirectly contributes to the process of European integration, but with full understanding and respect of political circumstances.

“I personally have serious doubts about such treatment of the refugees,” Arifi has noted.

RFE says the European Commission (EC) hasn’t yet answered its question on whether they knew or were consulted about the fence between Serbia and North Macedonia.

Neither Serbia’s Government hasn’t revealed additional information yet.