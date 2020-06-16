Wife of Ukrainian leader Zelensky hospitalized with Covid-19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife, Olena Zelenska, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia in both lungs, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

Zelenska, 42, was described as being in stable condition with bilateral pneumonia of “moderate severity,” and was able to breathe without assistance from a ventilator, the statement said.

“The president’s wife is in isolation, under medical supervision,” it said, adding that the president and their children had tested negative for the virus.

Ukraine has recorded more than 30,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, including over 900 deaths directly linked to COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the virus. The country reported more than 600 new cases of the virus on Tuesday.