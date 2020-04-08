WHO warns Europe should not relax coronavirus restrictions too fast

As some European nations begin to see their Covid-19 outbreaks let up, the World Health Organization warned governments on Wednesday not to lift their clamp-down on public life too soon.

“As of today, Europe remains very much at the centre of the pandemic – and on the one hand we have reason to be optimistic, and on the other to be very concerned,” WHO Europe regional director Hans Kluge said at a press conference, noting that seven of the top 10 most affected countries around the globe are located in the Europe region.

Kluge singled out Spain, Italy and Germany for their slowing rates of transmission and said that “some good progress” is being made in Austria, the Netherlands and Switzerland, according to a transcript.

But he expressed worry about the rising number of cases in countries such as Turkey, Israel, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine, among others.

Kluge said there is a “long way to go in this marathon,” adding that it was not the moment to begin relaxing the tough social distancing restrictions that have helped halt the spread of the virus.

Denmark, Austria and the Czech Republic have all announced a loosening of restrictions. A spokesperson for Spain’s government said on Wednesday that the public would likely begin to see some measures eased at the end of the month.