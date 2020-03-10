WHO: ‘Very real’ threat of coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus outbreak is moving towards a phase in which its international spread can no longer be controlled, but it is not yet too late, the World Health Organization says.

“Now that the virus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tells a press conference after the number of infections climbed above 100,000 in 100 countries on the weekend.

“But it would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled,” Tedros says. “The rule of the game is: ‘Never give up.'”

The UN health chief lauds tough health policies such as Italy’s broad lockdown policy.

“We are encouraged that Italy is taking aggressive measures to contain its epidemic,” he says.