WHO tells world it can yet stop virus as gloom takes hold in Europe

Berlin, 27 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The world can still stop the novel coronavirus from spiraling out of control if decisive action is taken immediately, UN health chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday, as Europe was spooked by a sharp rise in cases.

Even though the number of new cases in the past two days has been higher outside of China than within, the World Health Organization (WHO) director general told a Geneva press conference that this was not a time to panic.

“This is a time for taking action now, to prevent infections and save lives now,” he said, urging all governments to prepare not only for their first Covid-19 cases or infection clusters, but also for full-blown epidemics in their countries.

“We are at a decisive point,” Tedros said, adding that “this virus has pandemic potential.”

The number of infections in China, where the outbreak started in late December, stood at 78,630 as of Thursday morning, including 2,747 deaths, according to the WHO.

In the past 24 hours, the WHO said at least seven countries have reported cases for the first time: Brazil, Georgia, Greece, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan and Romania. Denmark and Estonia also said Thursday they had confirmed their first cases.

Beyond China, 3,474 cases and 54 deaths have been reported from 44 countries. Hotspots include South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy – the worst-hit country in Europe.

In Germany, the number of cases spiked with 11 new infections confirmed across the country and authorities searching for others who may possibly be at risk. The total number of cases stands at around 30.

Several hundred people were quarantined in their homes in the populous western Germany state of North Rhine Westphalia after a kindergarten teacher, who had attended a Carnival event, was confirmed as infected with the virus.

Those under quarantine have to remain at home for 14 days while friends and relatives deliver supplies, depositing them outside the door and avoiding direct contact.

German health authorities expressed growing pessimism that the virus could be contained, although there were no moves yet to shut schools and colleges.

“We are at the start of a coronavirus epidemic in Germany,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said in Berlin. “The infection chains can to some extent … not be tracked,” he said.

Germany later announced it was making an additional payment of 50 million euros (55 million dollars) to the WHO to assist in combating the epidemic.

In France, a leading doctor warned leaders that his country would not escape a coronavirus epidemic.

Local transmission was now established, Eric Caumes, head of infectious diseases at Paris’ Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital, told President Emmanuel Macron. France is facing “a situation a bit like Italy,” he said.

“We are faced with a crisis, with an epidemic that’s on its way,” Macron acknowledged during a visit to the hospital where a second patient died on Tuesday night.

France has recorded a total of 18 coronavirus infections.

Authorities designated 108 hospitals to receive Covid-19 patients, and ordered 200 million extra face masks, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

The novel coronavirus causes the Covid-19 lung disease, which can be fatal, although most people who catch the bug experience mild symptoms or none at all.

In Italy, which has seen the most severe outbreak so far in Europe, a top public health official said that the number of declared cases in the country – currently at least 500 – is probably exaggerated.

“There is a high chance of overestimating the positives” from the way authorities have tested for the virus, said Walter Ricciardi, a government advisor on the current crisis, in an interview with Corriere della Sera newspaper. Only “about 190” have been confirmed by Italy’s National Health institute (ISS), he added.

Israel on Thursday said it was banning the entry of non-citzens who have been to Italy over the past two weeks until further notice, while Israeli citizens coming from Italy are required to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Denmark said its first coronavirus case was a patient who had returned earlier this week from a ski holiday in northern Italy.

Greece reported two new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and has banned parades in the carnival week to reduce the threat of an outbreak.

In Japan – where there has been more than 900 cases and eight deaths – all primary, junior-high and high schools are to close for several weeks starting from Monday, in a drastic bid to prevent the spread.