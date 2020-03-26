WHO: Targeted virus-fighting strategies must complement lockdowns

Geneva, 26 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – While far-reaching restrictive policies merely slow the spread of the new coronavirus, countries must step up other measures if they want to stop the pandemic, UN health chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says.

Governments must expand their health workforce, implement systems to find every single suspected Covid-19 coronavirus disease case, ramp up virus testing, and they must expand treatment and isolation facilities, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said.

“We call on all countries who have introduced so-called ‘lockdown’ measures to use this time to attack the coronavirus,” Tedros.

“But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics,” he warned as he reported that more than 16,000 people have already died amid the pandemic.