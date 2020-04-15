WHO says global unity is key to fight Covid-19 as US withholds funds

Geneva, 15 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The World Health Organization (WHO) will press on in its fight against the novel coronavirus without “fear or favour,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus vowed on Wednesday, calling for solidarity after Donald Trump said the US would stop funding it.

“This is a time for all of us to be united in our common struggle against a common threat,” Tedros told a press conference in Geneva.

“When we are divided, the coronavirus exploits the cracks between us,” he warned.

President Trump on Tuesday accused the UN health agency of covering up the virus outbreak and siding with China in opposing travel restrictions and “praising China for its so-called transparency.”

The WHO is currently reviewing the impact of the US funding withdrawal and will look for ways to fill any financial gaps.

“Since the beginning, WHO has been fighting the pandemic with every ounce of our soul and spirit. We will continue to do that until the end,” Tedros said.

Senior WHO officials rejected US accusations of a slow and non-transparent response.

The UN health agency’s health intelligence team learned about a cluster of atypical pneumonia cases in the Chinese city of Wuhan on December 31, alerted the world on January 5, and warned of possible human-to-human transmission, according to WHO emergency operations chief Mike Ryan.

He also pointed out that the WHO never makes any binding recommendations on travel measures.

Trump said US taxpayers provide between 400 million and 500 million dollars annually to the organization.

It is unclear how Trump plans to halt the funding, which is largely allocated by Congress.

“First, we have to see if this threat turns into reality,” said senior WHO official Ranieri Guerra, who oversees key agency programmes on polio, antimicrobial resistance and migrant health.

At a press conference of the Italian Civil Protection Agency in Rome, Guerra also pointed out that the US was part of the internal WHO decision-making process regarding Covid-19 research and development.

The US decision deals a blow to the international cooperation that is vital to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, governments and regional blocs around the world warned.

China said it was “seriously concerned” about the US move. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the WHO plays an “irreplaceable” role in responding to health crises.

“The US decision will weaken WHO’s capacity and undermine international cooperation in the fight against epidemics,” said spokesman Zhao Lijian.

EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said Trump’s move was unjustified.

“Only by joining forces [can we] overcome this crisis that knows no borders,” he tweeted.

African Union Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat stressed that “the world depends on WHO’s leadership” to steer the global response to the Covid-19 disease.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also expressed sharp criticism.

“One of the best investments in the battle against the pandemic is to boost the United Nations, especially the under-financed WHO, for example in developing and distributing tests and vaccines,” Maas told dpa.

Russia condemned Trump’s plan as “selfish” and “very alarming,” according to comments by Russia’s Foreign Ministry published by state news agency TASS.

Peter Eriksson, Swedish minister for international development cooperation, suggested that it was Trump who was covering up for his own mistakes.

“He is now criticized for acting too late and not understanding the seriousness, then he makes the WHO a scapegoat instead,” Eriksson told Stockholm daily Dagens Nyheter.

Eriksson added that he believed China should increase its contribution to the WHO, too.

“Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds,” said US technology billionaire Bill Gates, whose foundation is among the biggest private donors to the WHO.