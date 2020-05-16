WHO’s Tawilah: Individual protection must be maintained despite relaxation of public measures

Skopje, 16 May 2020 (MIA) – Restrictions introduced to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in North Macedonia are being eased as of this past week. Shopping malls, betting houses, driver education centers and many businesses have reopened.

In the past two months since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic have been under a lot of psychological pressure. With the relaxation of the measures, which aim at returning life to normal, the citizens – from what can be observed on the streets, in supermarkets, etc. – do not seem to adhere to the recommendations, including to wear face protection, physical distance, etc.

Face masks indoors or outdoors if physical distance cannot be maintained are mandatory in North Macedonia.

“It would be a big mistake to interpret the lockdown relaxation measures taken by the government as the end of the COVID-19 threat and the pandemic crisis. Relaxation is about the restrictive public measures and not relaxing individual protection, vigilance and surveillance. Nothing would be worse and costlier to North Macedonia than a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases only a few days after the relaxation measures has been introduced. Going back to a lockdown situation, at this point of time, would be more catastrophic to the economy and the community than the impact of the first lockdown,” Jihane Tawilah, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Office in Skopje, says in an interview with MIA.

It would be an indication, she adds, that we have simply lost all the gains of the last two months of hard restrictions and fallen back to square zero.

“The authorities, the policy makers and the people of North Macedonia should never allow this to happen,” Tawilah urges.

“My main message to all Macedonians is to persevere, what you are doing seems to work, don’t let down your guard. Remember always that responding to this pandemic is long term, and the situation will continue to evolve in the months ahead. The risk of re-introduction and resurgence of the disease will continue and will need to be sustainably controlled through the rigorous application of public health interventions so long as the virus circulates within North Macedonia and the countries around,” says Tawilah.

According to her, no pharmaceutical products have yet been found for the treatment of COVID-19. Ultimately, the WHO official stresses, the development and delivery of some safe and effective vaccines and therapeutics may enable a transition away from some of the measures necessary to maintain this state of low-level transmission.

“But we are yet to see this happen in an immediate future,” she says.

Decision for relaxation of restrictions linked to the observation of a gradual decline in the new COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia

There are several reasons behind a country’s decision to relax the measures in the fight against COVID-19. It’s important to follow the epidemiological effective reproduction number (Rt), i.e. the effective number of secondary cases per single infectious case in a population. The Rt should remain below the value of 1 for at last 2 weeks to confidently say that the epidemic is under control and thereafter always maintained at this low level.

The decision to relax the measures is a most encouraging outcome of the collective fight against the COVID-19 virus in North Macedonia, states the WHO representative in the country.

“WHO works closely with the Ministry of Health on monitoring the COVD-19 Pandemic in the country. The decision for relaxation of restrictions is linked to the observation of a gradual decline in the new COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia to a point where it would be relatively safe to allow reopening businesses and some population interaction. The triggers for this decision are multiple but we rely on the epidemiological effective reproduction number (Rt), i.e. the effective number of secondary cases per single infectious case in a population. The Rt should remain below the value of 1 for at last 2 weeks to confidently say that the epidemic is under control and thereafter always maintained at this low level,” Tawilah tells MIA.

According to her, the earlier strategy of the Ministry of Health and the imposed social distancing and curfew, plus the rigorous practice of traditional public health in identification, testing, tracing contacts and isolating cases, succeeded in slowing down the spread of the virus in the community. It indicates as well that the compliance of most of the citizens with the restrictive measures of the Government have been remarkably good.

“Lifting the restrictions is important to stimulate the economy and the general wellbeing of the population. We are glad to see the country reaching this point with a rather limited loss of lives, achieving a relative control the virus and thus saving many more lives. Witnessing that the virus can be suppressed with these measures is gratifying and should be an incentive to persist and even do more. However, we remain in no situation to pull back the targeted public health measures and health care preparedness, readiness and capacity against the extraordinary threat of this virus.”

North Macedonia, she stresses, must remain ultra-cautious, the fight against the virus is not over. The virus is still amongst us and will remain for a long time until a vaccine is found and delivered to all.

The virus cannot be eliminated or eradicated and the risk of an upswing in cases remains real.

“North Macedonia must keep a vigilant eye on the virus, maintain and ramp up public health measures such as testing, contact tracing, and isolation of cases. The best scenario for the country is to be lifting public health and social measures (so called lockdowns) steadily, slowly, based on sound analysis of the risks. The way to do it is complex and decision makers must use delicate equation that can balance carefully the epidemiology of the disease, the public health capacity to suppress the infection, community empowerment to continue personal protection measures and health system capacity to cope should the disease bounce back,” says Tawilah.

Nothing will ever be the same

Make no mistake, there will be no return to our routine normal as we know it, she warns.

“The transition phase requires a calibrated, step-wise approach as applied here in North Macedonia. At each step, the government needs to wait and look at the data to assess the effectiveness of the measures well before moving on to the next stage. It is the behavior of each one of us that will determine what path the virus will take,” Tawilah states.

“Looking at months to come, what I can say is that the course of this pandemic in North Macedonia, now and in any subsequent phases or waves, will be determined by the collective wisdom, choices and actions of its people and decision makers. We need to seize the window of opportunity afforded by the current decline of the transmission to forcefully continue to identify where the virus is, otherwise the disease will resurge and that will be quicker than we think. Each one should remain vigilant, follow the physical distancing instructions, hand hygiene and cough etiquette. Traditional public health strategies namely; isolate, test, trace and quarantine remain the mainstay measures for prevention and control in the transition phase,” the WHO official notes.

WHO, Tawilah says, issues general guidance applicable to all countries. This guidance is based on evidence documented and analyzed from collective experiences of experts, countries, institutions, and research dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach. WHO recommends a comprehensive blended approach of interventions, tailored to each country’s outbreak scenario and including considerations on the context, the measures taken and their acceptability,” she tells MIA.

According to doctor Tawilah, there are three key questions countries should ask prior to the lifting of lockdowns.

First, is the epidemic under control? Second, is the healthcare system able to cope with a resurgence of cases that may arise after relaxing certain measures? Third, is the public health surveillance system able to detect and manage the cases and their contacts, and identify a resurgence of cases?

“These three questions can help determine whether a lockdown can be released slowly or not. WHO recommends to systematically assess the criteria at least weekly. However, even with three positive answers, releasing lockdowns is both complex and difficult.

In South Korea, just after the relaxations of the lockdown, bars and clubs were shut again as a confirmed case led to many contacts being traced. In Wuhan, China, the first cluster of cases since their lockdown was lifted was identified. Germany has also reported an increase in cases since an easing of restrictions.

Fortunately, according to Tawilah, all three countries have systems in place to detect and respond to a resurgence in cases.

“It is very important to understand that most of the population is still susceptible to the virus. Until there is a vaccine, the comprehensive package of measures is our most effective set of tools to tackle the virus. WHO is working closely with the health authorities in North Macedonia to ensure that key public health measures remain in place to deal with the challenge of lifting lockdowns and next steps,” she says.

The main risk – people forget to properly and frequently wash their hands

The issue of whether to wear face coverings or not is a frequent question igniting an eternal discussion on social media.

This topic is of particular interest to citizens and professionals alike, according to Tawilah.

“In fact, WHO did not change its position about the use the masks in public. But we explained in more details the science behind WHO position,” she explained.

WHO’s guidance relies on research and evidence. There is literature on this topic related to flu in health care settings. There is no evidence in the literature indicating that wearing masks in the community has added value for those who are not sick.

“The main risk is that people forget to properly and frequently wash their hands. Masks should only ever be used as part of a comprehensive package of interventions: 2 meters distancing, strict hand hygiene and cough etiquette. In the context of the workplace, or indoors/outdoors, we need to consider that masks have limited protective effects and if not used and disposed of properly, could carry more risks than benefit,” the doctor stresses.

Hand washing is the most effective tool we have preventing transmission, Tawilah underscores.

“Medical masks must be prioritized for health workers on the front lines of the response. WHO continues to recommend the use of medical masks, respirators and other PPE for health workers. In the community, WHO recommends the use of medical masks by people who are sick – sick people should stay home – and those who are caring for a sick person at home,” she says.

To predict the future of COVID-19 is like looking at a crystal ball

WHO has warned that COVID-19 might never disappear. The Executive Director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme, Dr. Michael Ryan, has said that it was impossible to predict when the world would claim victory over the virus. This means that we may need to learn to live with the virus, change our lifestyles and fully reorganize all processes in the society.

“I agree that trying to predict the future of COVID-19 is like looking at a crystal ball. For now, there is no way to know when this will end and when we will be able to go back to our usual ‘normal’. So long as people have not achieved full immunity against this virus, either by vaccines or naturally, they will remain vulnerable to the infection and its impact,” Tawilah says in the interview with MIA.

COVID-19, according to her, is unforgiving and has the ability to overwhelm quickly even the strongest of health systems in Europe and everywhere.

“If the country does not maintain adequate all-of-society and all-of-government preparedness and response strategies in place, all through the faces of the response, if you miss having your health workforce well trained, equipped and protected, if your citizens are not informed and empowered with evidence-based information, then the pandemic will sweep again through your communities, businesses and health system, taking yet again lives and livelihoods with it. My single over-riding message? If you cannot ensure public prevention criteria are in place, before and during easing restrictions, please re-think,” Tawilah urges.

In order to ease restrictions in your country without unpleasant consequences, she notes, solidarity is key here, between the health authorities and COVID-19 response leads, the community, citizens and even between the various politicians no matter to which party they belong.

“I believe that when facing a common and horrendous enemy such as the virus of COVID-19, disagreements, objections, personal opinions of any kind should be put away. Any steps to transition towards ‘a new normal’ must be guided by public health principles, together with economic and societal considerations. We learn better, together and we perform better together. Now, more than ever, I call for solidarity in the country. It is the time to step-up and display both responsive and responsible control to steer the Macedonian communities through this storm,” WHO’s representative to North Macedonia stresses.

According to her, it is the most fitting time for the citizens to act responsibly, to trust and follow the COVID-19 guidance they are given. The new normal code of conduct when in public such as 2 meters distancing and no crowding is not less than life saving and certainly the only rescue lifejackets to economy and welfare for all, Tawilah says.

The United Nations warned against the possibility of the coronacrisis causing a wide range of psychological conditions, and called upon the countries to include mental health and psychosocial problems in the fight against COVID-19.

WHO is working in this area, Tawilah says, adding that substantial investment is needed in North Macedonia as everywhere to avert the mental health crisis that already was rampant even before COVID-19 crisis and now further exacerbated by the impact of the pandemic.

“We are pleased to see the efforts of NGOs, communities and UN in support of people in distress and to ensure care for people with mental health conditions. Innovative ways such as call lines, and even specialized targeted helplines for the younger age groups, parents, disabled, elderly and other groups of people, were used for providing mental health services and initiatives to strengthen psychosocial support,” says Tawilah.

These services, according to her, need to continue after COVID-19 simply because even in regular circumstances, the size of the problem, and much of mental health needs remain underfunded or even unaddressed.

“We need to fight more stigma, invest more in mental health promotion prevention and care. Frankly, the COVID-19 crisis was a litmus test that exposed openly already existing social inequities and health gaps in the country, including mental health. Now is our chance to re-build and we would be more intelligent if seize the opportunity to re-building better. Mental ailments mean suffering of thousands of people in this country mainly those who struggle with social and life vulnerability conditions. This needs to be redressed without delays,” Tawilah notes.

WHO expects to see massive increase in mental health conditions in the coming months, especially because of social and economic aftermath of the epidemic.

“A few days ago, WHO and the United Nations issued a policy brief on COVID-19 and mental health that we hope will help guide the country how to deal with the impact on mental health caused by social isolation, fear of contagion, and loss of family members and the distress caused by loss of income and often employment,” she says, adding WHO has evidence that depression and anxiety are on the rise.

“Here I would like to mention among many other groups of population, children and adolescents, parents, abused women who are at more risk of COVID-related psychological distress. But those care givers in hospitals are not less affected. The frontline health-care workers, faced with heavy workloads, life-or-death decisions, and risk of infection, are particularly distressed. We also observed a large number of health care staff infected themselves by the virus, almost 15% of all cases reported in North Macedonia,” Tawilah says.

In the past two months, she adds, many health care services have been interrupted and certainly those for mental health whereas it is critical that people living with mental health conditions have continued access to treatment.

Tawilah urges that mental health needs must be treated as a core element of our response during the transition period and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Failure to do so has a large human and economic cost on the country. And this where we need to use the lessons learned from the epidemic, reorganize and build better; change the approaches to provision of mental health care and psychosocial support and innovate for better outreach to those who need the services. Such support is required from government, local authorities, the private sector and members of the general public, with initiatives such as provision of food parcels, regular phone check-ins with people living alone, and organization of online activities for intellective and cognitive stimulation.

It requires developing and funding national plans that shift care away from institutions to community services, ensuring coverage for mental health conditions in health insurance packages and building the human resource capacity to deliver quality mental health and social care in the community, WHO’s Tawilah tells MIA.

Ana Cvetkovska