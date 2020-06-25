WHO’s Scano: Situation is concerning but can put under control

Skopje, 25 June 2020 (MIA) – Fabio Scano, adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe, expressed concern Thursday from the situation in North Macedonia regarding COVID-19 while adding it could be put under control through mass testing, detection of cases, their contacts and their isolation.

Doctor Scano said the citizens and the Government must cooperate in order to prevent worsening of the situation that requires strict quarantine measures.

“What we see currently in North Macedonia is concerning. The lesson we should learn is that we must not relax or put our guard down until a vaccine is found. The actions taken these days, but also in the weeks and months to come, will be critically important in order prevent new infections and save human lives. My visit has come at the right time. What we see around the world points to the conclusion that the virus will not leave soon. On the contrary, it is spreading fast and taking lives. We should do everything to tackle it in a proactive way and be a step ahead of it,” Scano told a joint conference with Health Minister Venko Filipche.

During his visit to Skopje, Scano met with President Stevo Pendarovski, the Commission for Infectious Diseases and representatives of the religious communities.

He is impressed by the sacrifice of the health workers, who are working tirelessly to protect citizens from COVID-19.

“The response structures were in place even before the first case emerged. We are launching a large testing capacity that enables detection of patients in the early stages of the disease, turning health institutions into centers for treatment of COVID-19 patients, and early measures for protection of the elderly in nursing homes, for the purpose of preventing a big number of deaths as in other countries. We have full understanding that the socio-economic effects of the public health measures cause concern because they directly affect the people’s livelihoods. However, the health and economic interest should not be in conflict. The response should be more nuanced and the health measures proportional to the degree of the disease transmission,” added Scano.

He said the Government and citizens should cooperate in overcoming the situation and interrupting the chain of the contagion spread, adding that universal protective measures – hand washing, distancing and wearing a mask – should be applied.

Scano said North Macedonia is a good example in Europe on how to cope with COVID-19 and expressed assurance that the situation can be put under control. Regarding relaxation of restrictions, he said all countries are doing this but the important thing is to identify early the positive cases.