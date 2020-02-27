0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderSocietyVideo statement

WHO’s Kluge: No reason for alarm over coronavirus, follow normal measures to stay healthy

No reason for alarm or panic, people need to follow normal measures to stay healthy, while governments further be ready as much as possible, Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO’s Regional Director For Europe, told a National Health Forum in Skopje.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 27 February 2020 15:03
