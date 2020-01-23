WHO refrains from naming coronavirus outbreak international emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has decided not to label the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China and some other countries a “public health emergency of international concern” for the time being.

A committee of experts who advise the WHO saw no reason to for such a declaration on Wednesday but still wants to meet on Thursday.

The virus, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms, was discovered in China, but has also been reported in Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States.

The number of deaths linked to the virus in China has risen to 17, nearly doubling in the last 24 hours.