WHO: Record daily increase of global Covid-19 cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Saturday an increase of 212,326 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, a global daily record.

The health organization reported over 10.9 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and 523,011 deaths – including 5,134 over in the last 24 hours – related to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The biggest increase on Saturday was in the Americas with 129,772 new cases, according to the WHO. In the region 3,392 people died in the 24-hour period.

Almost half of the new cases were recorded in the United States and Brazil, with respectively 53,213 and 48,105 new infections.

The South-East Asia region had the second highest number of new cases, at 27,947, and 534 deaths over the past day, the WHO said in its daily report.