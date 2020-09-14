WHO marks new record in number of Covid-19 cases registered daily

Geneva, 14 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The World Health Organization has marked a new record in the number of coronavirus cases registered in a single day.

The WHO recorded 307,930 cases worldwide in 24 hours, according to data published on Sunday.

It is around 1,000 cases more than the last highest daily figure a week earlier.

More than 28.6 million cases of infection have been recorded across the world since the virus outbreak began late last year.

Experts expect that the true number of cases is much higher than the official tally.

In terms of absolute numbers, India, the United States and Brazil are the worst affected countries.

More than 917,000 people have died from Covid-19, according to WHO statistics, which also show the number of deaths per day has recently stayed relatively consistent.

On Sunday, around 5,500 deaths were recorded in 24 hours.