WHO hopeful for Covid-19 vaccines in next half year

Geneva, 18 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – One or two vaccines against the novel coronavirus disease Covid-19 could be developed by the end of this year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said in Geneva on Thursday that several hundred million immunization doses could also be produced by then, while cautioning that it is difficult to make predictions on this topic.

Research is ongoing on around 200 potential vaccines, she told a press conference.

“Even if the first or second fails we should not give up,” the medical scholar said.

One of the challenges is the capacity to mass-produce vaccines that would need to be distributed across the globe to fight the pandemic.

However, Swaminathan reported that several companies have invested heavily into production capacity, and she said she was confident that a global stock of 2 billion doses could by ready by the end of next year.

The WHO is working with governments on an agreement to distribute Covid-19 vaccines according to a priority list that could include health workers, police, salespersons, elderly people and those with existing health problems.

The aim is to prevent a situation where countries secure supplies only for themselves, according to the UN health agency’s chief scientist.