WHO: Global number of Covid-19 cases climbs above 500,000

Geneva, 27 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – More than half a million people have been infected with the new coronavirus, but the world should be encouraged by the many who have recovered, and by the drug trials that are under way, UN health chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

More than 20,000 Covid-19 patients have died since the coronavirus disease started spreading from China late last year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva.

“These are tragic numbers, but let’s also remember that around the world, there are hundreds of thousands of survivors,” Tedros, WHO’s director general, told a press conference.

While developing a vaccine will take at least 18 months, Tedros announced that Norway and Spain were starting drug trials on Friday.

They are part of a 45-country WHO study that tests whether the Covid-19 viral disease can be treated with medications that were developed for HIV and malaria patients.

While the trials are under way, Tedros warned against using any of these existing drugs on Covid-19 patients. “The history of medicine is strewn with examples of drugs that worked on paper, or in a test tube, but didn’t work in humans or were actually harmful,” he said.

“We must follow the evidence. There are no shortcuts,” he added.

French health regulators have approved the use of the anti-malarial drug chloroquine to treat seriously ill Covid-19 patients under certain conditions.

While US President Donald Trump has also called for chloroquine to be approved for the novel coronavirus disease, senior US health official Anthony Fauci has noted that there have been only a few reports of the drug’s effectiveness, but no serious clinical studies.

In Geneva, WHO health emergencies chief Mike Ryan cautioned that “at this point no one can predict how long this epidemic is going to last.”

Different countries were in different stages of the epidemic cycle, he said. While some, like China, have brought infections numbers down and are now trying to prevent the virus from being re-imported, others still need to build systems to track down and isolate every single patient in order to stop infections.

Ryan also cautioned against putting too much emphasis on daily new infection numbers, because big increases might simply reflect strong efforts to test as many people as possible. “We should reward countries and governments for looking” for infections, Ryan said.