WHO: Global coronavirus cases top daily high at more than 294,000

Geneva, 16 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The number of new coronavirus infections recorded in a single day has hit an all-time high, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday, noting a global jump of 294,237 cases in the past 24 hours.

This puts the number of people infected worldwide at over 21 million, while more than 755,000 people with Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, have died.

The previous record daily total was on July 31, when just over 292,000 new cases were reported.

In absolute numbers, the most affected countries are the United States, Brazil and India, which each recorded more than 100,000 cases over the past seven days.

According to experts, the number of unreported cases is likely much higher.