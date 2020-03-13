WHO: Europe is new Covid-19 epicentre as global deaths reach 5,000

Europe has surpassed China as the world’s coronavirus hot spot, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says.

“Europe has now become the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he tells a Geneva press conference, pointing out that the continent has reported more infections and deaths than the combined rest of the world, apart from China.

The pandemic’s global death toll has reached 5,000, while the global number of cases has surpassed 132,000, according to the UN health agency.