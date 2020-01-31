WHO declares international health emergency over coronavirus outbreak

Geneva, 30 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The new coronavirus outbreak in China is a public health emergency of international concern, the World Health Organization declared on Thursday.

The decision to sound the top-level alarm was made after the first confirmed cases of transmission between people outside China. Earlier cases of the virus outside China had been detected mostly in people who had themselves traveled from the epicentre of the outbreak in Hubei province.

The international health alert is a call on countries around the world to coordinate their response under the guidance of the UN health agency.

The total number of new coronavirus cases has reached more than 8,100 worldwide, overtaking the number of infections in the SARS epidemic 17 years ago.