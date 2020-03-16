WHO criticizes countries for favouring curbs over virus testing

Countries are not doing enough to track down and test each and every potential Covid-19 case as they tend to focus on measures to create social distance among their citizens, UN health chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus criticized on Monday.

“We have a simple message for all countries: test, test, test,” the World Health Organization (WHO) chief told a press conference in Geneva.

While there has been a rapid escalation in measures like closing schools and cancelling events, there have been inadequate efforts to boost testing, isolate new cases and trace their social contacts, Tedros said, calling such measures “the backbone of the Covid-19 response.”

Countries will not be able to fight the pandemic if they do not know who is infected and who is not, Tedros warned.

“You cannot fight a fire blindfolded,” he said.

The WHO chief also pointed out the risks of letting patients with mild Covid-19 virus disease symptoms recover at home, rather than in hospitals or improvised new medical facilities.

“Caring for infected people at home may put others in the same household at risk,” Tedros said.

People who care for others at home should wear face masks and wash hands after each contact with their patients.

Care-givers should also sleep in a separate room and use a separate bathroom, according to the WHO.