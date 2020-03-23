WHO: Coronavirus, now at 300,000 cases worldwide, spreading faster

Geneva, 23 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The coronavirus is spreading ever faster, and there are now more than 300,000 confirmed cases recorded worldwide, according to the World Health Organization’s figures on Monday.

It took 67 days for the first 100,000 cases to be confirmed, 11 days for the next 100,000 – and only four for the last 100,000, it said.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday called the development “heartbreaking.”

He also said that the number of infections among doctors and care personnel is especially alarming.

When the people who take care of the sick become ill themselves, many more people will die, warned Tedros.

He also called on Group of 20 countries to work together to ratchet up the production of protective gear, and said that those materials must be distributed fairly and arrive where they’re needed most.

The G20 includes the most important industrialized and emerging countries, which together account for more than 80 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).