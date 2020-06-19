WHO chief: World is in a ‘new and dangerous’ pandemic phase

Geneva, 19 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The global daily tally of new coronavirus cases has hit a new record of more than 150,000, UN health chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday, warning that the pandemic is accelerating.

Almost half of the new infections that were reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday were from the Americas, while large numbers also came from South Asia and the Middle East.

“The world is in a new and dangerous phase,” WHO director general Tedros told a press conference in Geneva.

There is a heightened risk because many people no longer want to be confined to their homes, while governments are eager to re-open their societies and economies, he said.

“We call on all countries and all people to exercise extreme vigilance,” Tedros said.