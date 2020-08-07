WHO chief: Covid-19 vaccines should be treated as global public good

Geneva, 6 August 2020 (MIA) – Economic recovery around the world could come faster if any COVID-19 vaccine is made available to all, as a public good, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online panel discussion with members of the Aspen Security Forum in the U.S. on Thursday.

The WHO chief said sharing vaccines or other tools against the coronavirus would actually help the world to recover together.

“The economic recovery can be faster and the damage from COVID-19 could be less. Vaccine nationalism is not good, it will not help us,” Ghebreyesus pointed out.

Commenting on a proposed Russian vaccine, WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said trial data was needed to ensure any vaccines are safe and effective. He urged authorities to demonstrate efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine via traditional clinical trials.