White House says Trump doesn’t need to take a coronavirus test

Washington, 10 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Even though the respiratory illness is spreading through the country, US President Donald Trump has not taken a novel coronavirus test, the White House said on Monday.

Trump has not been tested for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, because he has neither had prolonged close contact with anyone confirmed to have contracted the virus, nor does he have any symptoms, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him,” the statement said.

Trump had previously ignored requests to be tested for the virus, following the news that an attendee of a conservative conference, which Trump and other senior Republicans also attended at the end of February, tested positive.