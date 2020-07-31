‘What We See for the Last Time’ show to open in Demir Hisar

Skopje, 31 July 2020 (MIA) — Demir Hisar’s Ilinden Cultural Center will host “What We See for the Last Time,” an exhibition of photos by Darko Nikolovski, an art historian and high-level heritage curator at Skopje’s Conservation Center.

The exhibition opens at 8 pm and consists of photos of religious objects as well as post-Byzantine, Medieval, and rural buildings beyond the outskirts of Skopje.

The author’s intent, according to organizers, was to draw attention to North Macedonia’s abundant cultural heritage through images of not only its churches and monasteries but also its folk architecture, “which, despite its visibly damaged state, bears witness to the authenticity and continuity of Macedonian construction and iconography.”

The author also hopes to raise public awareness of the value of Macedonian cultural heritage, which needs to be given greater care and protection.

The art show will run through Aug. 14. mr/