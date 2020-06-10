Western Balkans should be exempted from EU travel ban

Brussels, 10 June 2020 (MIA) – The European Commission is set to release the recommendation on the opening of the EU’s internal and external borders. It is expected to recommend an exemption of the Western Balkans from the travel ban for third countries, MIA reports from Brussels.

The EC recommendation to member-states over the opening of borders should be released by the end of this week, said Adalbert Jahnz, the Commission’s spokesperson for home affairs.

According to EC sources, there is a big chance to propose an exemption of the Western Balkans from the third country travel ban.

Diplomats in Brussels consider this as another strong political signal over EU’s commitment to the region.

However, the final decision lies in the hands of the Union members, who decide whether to accept the Commission’s recommendation and how to apply it, considering among other things the epidemiological state of each individual country.