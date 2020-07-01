Western Balkans roaming prices continue to drop

Skopje, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – As of Wednesday, the price of outgoing roaming calls in the region drops from Mden 2.9 (EUR 0.047) to Mden 1.5 (EUR 0.024). According to the agreement among countries of the Western Balkans a year ago, free roaming will be available as of July 1, 2021.

Regional ministers charged with digitization and representatives of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) and the European Commission agreed at today’s online meeting on drafting a map of following steps and timelines for cancellation of roaming prices between the Western Balkans and the European Union, said Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski.

RCC Secretary General Majlinda Bregu said the agreement’s implementation has been a regional success story and the area needs to replicate this proven formula further.

“On this date a year ago we started paying less money for our phone bills, as the Regional Roaming Agreement entered into force reducing roaming costs across the region (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia), as much as 99% in some cases. Data traffic increased for more than 60%, outgoing calls in roaming for more than 140%. So now we can talk, text and surf more, and in July 2021 the Western Balkans six are heading to zero roaming tariffs. A regional success story in its own right,” Bregu told the RCC-organized Western Balkans ICT Ministerial Meeting “Western Balkans fit for Digital Age”.

According to Balkan Barometer 2020 results 35% of Western Balkans citizens saved money after Roaming agreement entered the force. On the digital front, BB2020 indicates that use of internet is increasing with 69% of Western Balkans citizens using it as a tool in communication. 78% of businesses in Western Balkans consider digital skills very important for conducting their businesses and 55% provide some form of training to upgrade their workers’ digital skills.