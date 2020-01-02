Western Balkans one of big political topics of Croatia’s EU presidency: PM

Zagreb, 2 January 2020 (Hina/MIA) – Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said Thursday one of the big political topics of Croatia’s EU presidency will be a summit on the Western Balkans in May.

Plenkovic told reporters that the summit, initiated by Zagreb, aimed at stepping up the pace of the relations between Southeast European countries and the EU.

“Our political goal in consultations with the Commission and the member states before the summit is to find a way to open accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia,” he added.