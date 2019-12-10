Western Australia legalizes voluntary assisted dying

Canberra, 10 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Western Australia has voted to legalize voluntary assisted dying, becoming the second jurisdiction in the country to do so.

“Today we showed that at least in Western Australia, we can do big things,” Western Australia (WA) Premier Mark McGowan said Tuesday after the historic vote.

“And in this parliament we have big, compassionate hearts and we’re willing to take some political risks to do the right thing.”

The upper house of the state parliament last week passed the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill after 55 amendments to the initial version of the bill introduced by the centre-left Labor government.

The bill returned to the lower house and the amendments were ratified late Tuesday after an emotional and lengthy debate. After the laws passed, WA state lawmakers exchanged hugs as the visitors in the public gallery applauded.

WA’s introduction of euthanasia laws follows the historic introduction of voluntary assisted dying in Victoria in 2017.

After an 18-month implementation period, the option for terminally ill patients to end their lives with a lethal combination of medication has been available in Victoria since June.

“It’s not a time for jubilation,” Roger Cook, the state health minister who oversaw the bill’s introduction, said in the parliament in Perth.

“Everyone knows what this legislation is about. It’s about reflection. And to reflect that we’ve chosen compassion and the right to choose.”

Like in Victoria, there will be an 18-month implementation period during which authorities will work out the details of how the scheme will operate.

The law allows adults in pain with advanced and progressive terminal illness, and less than six months to live – or a year for those with neurodegenerative conditions – will be able to access medical assistance for euthanasia if approved by two medical professionals.

The request can only be initiated by the patients themselves and they must be of sound mind and have decision-making capacity. Doctors can conscientiously object to taking part in the scheme.

The law “balances strong safeguards with appropriate accessibility, which together will at long last give many dying people the choice to limit their suffering at the end of life,” said Stephen Walker, president for Dying with Dignity group.

While many lauded the law, some criticized it, saying the passage of the bill was “a great tragedy for Australia.”

“This is a bill of despair and lack of hope. It sends a message that some lives are not worthy to be lived,” Right to Life Australia said in a statement.

Euthanasia and assisted suicide is legal in just a handful countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Colombia, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, Canada, and few states of the United States.

Next year New Zealanders will decide in a referendum if they want to legalize euthanasia.

Australia’s Northern Territory, a quasi-state under the federal government, had passed the world’s first voluntary euthanasia law for the terminally ill in 1995.

Four people benefitted from the law the before the federal parliament overturned it in 1997.

However, the federal parliament does not have the power to change legislative decisions made by Western Australia and Victoria.

The state of Queensland is considering passing similar laws.

In three other states, assisted dying bills were defeated by one or two votes in the past few years. Currently, they are all run by the conservative party.

The current conservative federal government is against such laws.

“There is no excuse, now, for other states not to follow suit,” said Go Gentle Australia, an activist group, in a statement. “There is no excuse, now, for the territories not to have restored their right to decide this issue by themselves.”